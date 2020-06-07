Nigerian lawyer, politician, and humanitarian, Chinedu Ned Nwoko has revealed how he keeps healthy and manages to stay young and vibrant for his beautiful wife, Regina Daniels.

The 59-year-old took to his Instagram page on Sunday afternoon to share lovely photos of himself playing Lawn Tennin is in Mansion. The philanthropist who is also a sports enthusiast revealed that his love for Tennis stems from the fact that it helps him keep a healthy body and mind.

The billionaire wrote:

I believe Sports and physical exercise are the foundation of healthy living. For me tennis gives me joy and satisfaction. Find your Own Sports Rythm. #StayAlive

Prince Ned Nwoko is surely staying fit and strong as he and his beautiful teenage wife, Regina Daniels expect their first child together in coming months. He took to his Instagram page a few days ago to make the special announcements.

