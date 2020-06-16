Reality TV star, Ike Onyema has taken to social media to profess his undying love to his heartthrob, Mercy Eke.
The couple met during the BBNaija Pepper Dem show last year and their love has been waxing stronger for spite contrary opinions from trolls.
Ike without any reason or cause took to busy twitter page to remind his lover of how much he cares about her.
Expressing the depth of his love, he wrote:
“Mercy I love you. Definitely A Major Blessing
Few days ago, the couple emerged NET Honours Most Popular Couple for the class of 2020
HOT NOW
- How Davido allegedly beats Chioma a lot but she keeps going back to him
- ‘How I received my wife’s death’, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, husband of late Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo speaks
- Shutting down everywhere -Bobrisky leads a procession of expensive cars to her father’s house on his birthday (Video)
Discussion about this post