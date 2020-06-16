Reality TV star, Ike Onyema has taken to social media to profess his undying love to his heartthrob, Mercy Eke.

The couple met during the BBNaija Pepper Dem show last year and their love has been waxing stronger for spite contrary opinions from trolls.

Ike without any reason or cause took to busy twitter page to remind his lover of how much he cares about her.

Expressing the depth of his love, he wrote:

“Mercy I love you. Definitely A Major Blessing

Few days ago, the couple emerged NET Honours Most Popular Couple for the class of 2020

