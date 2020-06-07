Nollywood actress, Ujunwa Mandy Obi has revealed that she would love to undergo surgery to enhance her body.

The Heavily endowed Anambra State-born said: “If I have a chance, I would want to change certain things about my body.

Well, I wouldn’t say change per say, but to add. If I get the opportunity, I would want to add to my bumbum. I am not greedy, but I don’t have butts to balance my upper endowment. I need bigger butts to compliment it, then I would be fine and satisfied.”

Asked what attracts her in a man, Mandy hinted that she is allergic to poor men. “I have a boyfriend who is very understanding. He does not complain. Also, he doesn’t get jealous seeing me play romantic roles in movies.

I like my man rich and handsome, after all, who doesn’t like good things? But I can’t date a broke guy. I also dislike a guy that is not straightforward,” she disclosed.

