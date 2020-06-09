Nigerian singer and producer, Tekno has finally responded to news about him having a higher number of views on YouTube than Wizkid and Burna Boy.

This was after one Nigerian Twitter handle dedicated to music updates, @Naija_Charts shared a list of the Top five most viewed Nigerians on YouTube of all time.

In the list, Davido was first with over 606 million views while Tekno was second with over 572 million views.

Burna Boy followed with over 504 million views and Wizkid followed with over 478 million views.

The fifth musician was Nigerian gospel singer, Sinach with over 471 million views.

See Tekno’s reaction to the ‘unexpected feat below:

I no even get album or EP … wow 😳 who God bless no man can 🤗 https://t.co/WXGCEWtGyB — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) June 8, 2020

The rating was based on all-time accumulated number of audiovisual streams on the official YouTube channel of each celebrity listed. Videos uploaded on the Record Label’s channel were not counted.

