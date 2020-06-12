A mother of seven children, Yemi Shittu, living in a room in Lagos state have cried out about her living condition, saying she needs a job to better her family.

In a recent interview, the woman revealed that she never planned to have many kids. She said she wanted only four.

Speaking further, she said she could not get a good education because her father could not pay for her fees after junior secondary school 2 as he had two wives.

The mother of seven also disclosed that she used to selling body cream but had to stop due to money.

Watch the video below;

HOT NOW