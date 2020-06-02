Media personality, Daddy Freeze has publicly rejected Jesus as his Saviour, the OAP said this on his Instagram page on Sunday, a day set aside by most Christians to Worship their Saviour.

In his Post, he believes that Jesus is a fabricated Character by the White Men and that he never existed before, and that his Saviour is Ye’shua which is the direct Interpretation of Christ in Hebrew, although he speaks English and spends there Currency(Pounds) but he refuses to worship their own version of God. In his words, he said, “By rejecting Jesus’ and holding on to Yahushua/Ye’shua, I cut out the colonial masters from the narrative because they were never meant to be there in the first place…..

Salvation first came to Ethiopia, in Africa, in Acts chapter 8.

I speak their language fluently, spend their currency and visit their countries with joy, but refuse to worship their version of our God. Refusing to bow the knee to ‘Jesus’ is the greatest act of protest a black man can EVER undertake! -FRZ”

Although his post drew the attention of many people, some believe that he’s right that Jesus never existed, while some believe that renaming Ye’shua to Jesus doesn’t mean anything that it’s just a version of the English speaking people.

