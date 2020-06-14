Popular Nigerian Transvestite, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has reacted to the infamous arrest of Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi by the Interpol and FBI in Dubai.

The self acclaimed queen of social media took in an Instagram post called out Nigerians for showing fake love to the embattled Hushpuppi.

She wrote:

“Many of us are just d biggest hypocrite ever !!! Before his arrest many of you are in his dm, comment section kissing his ass. But immediately you heard about his arrest your true self came out. If you don’t like him stand on ur ground.. stop faking love when you see him and then go behind to call him names. To cut d story short be urself and stop acting two face. I Stand with @hushpuppi . Many of you will insult me under dis post, but guess wat I don’t care 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”,

