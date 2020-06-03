Award-winning singer, David Adeleke aka Davido has taken to social media to reveal that he would be making his circle smaller as he plans to change his phone number in order to have more time for himself.

The ‘risky’ crooner lamented about how he has always put people before himself all his life, stating that he has to put himself first henceforth

He also announced that he has changed his number and advised his friends not to bother reaching him.

In his words;

“If you can’t reach me, don’t reach me!!! I’ll contact you. All my life I’ve put people before me. It’s time to actually live my life and take care of myself. I’ve changed my number. I needed some cleansing to do y’all”.

HOT NOW