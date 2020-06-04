A Nigerian man has reportedly raped a 75 year old grandma in the Agbado area of Ogun state on Tuesday, June 2nd 2020.



According to police report, the victim said while she was sleeping in her house on June 2 at Abule lemode area of Ijoko at about 8 pm, the suspect suddenly broke into her room, held her down and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her against her consent.

“The victim stated further that it was one of her neighbor who heard her screaming that came to rescue her by using a stick to hit the suspect at his back consequence upon which he jumped off her and ran away leaving his clothes, shoe and torchlight inside her room.

Upon the report, the DPO Agbado division, SP Kuranga Yero, dispatched his detectives to look for the suspect and bring him to justice.