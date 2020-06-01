Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is already brewing up for her birthday coming up in the next few days. The beautiful mother of one is set to turn 35 on the 9th of June and in celebration, she’d be giving out a cumulative sum of N5million to her fans.

The actress made this known to the general public few hours ago on her verified Instagram page.She said that the giveaway is only for her YouTube followers.

Her post read, “So my birthday is in 9days..Y’all taught I forgot about the biggest online giveaway in history..This year we are giving out 5million naira(3million in cash and 2million in luxury gift for few of my YouTube followers… #Staytuned #Kingtontoluxury birthday giveaway for YouTube followers only”.

