On June 14, 2020, popular Nigerian pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, lost his wife, Ibidunni-Ajayi Ighodalo. The former beauty queen and event planner reportedly lost her life due to a cardiac arrest.

She was buried on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The funeral took place at the Vaults and Gardens cemetery in Lagos state.

The service was attended by her family members, inlaws, friends, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, deposed Emir of Kano Sanusi Muhammad II, and many others. The deceased’s husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo was also seen decked in black while gently walking near the pallbearers.

See photos and videos from the funeral service below;

