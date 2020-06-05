A Nigerian man has taken to social media to state that people who do not earn between the range of N800,000 and N1million ($2000 – $2500) monthly should consider relocating out of Lagos metropolis.

The man identified on twitter as Kingsleynovich took to the platform to reveal that most twitter users are very rich as they all earn a reasonably good amount of money every month.

He further revealed that N300,000 is a usual sum to be blown spent at the club weekend

He wrote:

Don’t let anyone deceive you. We are rich in Twitter. 300k? Money weh no go last me one weekend. If you don’t earn up to 800k to 1m monthly, I really don’t see why you should be in Lagos. I spend 120k on internet monthly. You expect me to live on 300k? Una funny for this app.

