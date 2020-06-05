A Nigerian man has taken to social media to state that people who do not earn between the range of N800,000 and N1million ($2000 – $2500) monthly should consider relocating out of Lagos metropolis.

The man who took to twitter revealed that most twitter users are very rich as they all earn a reasonably good amount of money every month.

He further revealed that N300,000 is a usual sum to be blown spent at the club weekend

He wrote:

Don’t let anyone deceive you. We are rich in Twitter. 300k? Money weh no go last me one weekend. If you don’t earn up to 800k to 1m monthly, I really don’t see why you should be in Lagos. I spend 120k on internet monthly. You expect me to live on 300k? Una funny for this app.

