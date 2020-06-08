A Nigerian slay Instagram slay queen has taken to the platform to reveal the staggering amount of money she would charge any man who wants her in his bed.

Identified as officialjokegold1, the tall, slim, and beautiful lady has said guys who can’t afford the sum of N500,000 for two nights of sex should stay off her page and stop bothering her with requests of wanting to have sex with her.

You would say her charges are a bit high but the lady described her genitals as golden and as such, anyone who wants to hit it must be man enough.

She wrote:

HOT NOW