Reality TV star, Thelma has bided her time In replying trolls who needlessly drag her on social media at any slight chance.

According to the Imo state born reality star, you are not qualified to troll her if your bank transfer limit for a day is less than 2Million Naira, as she is not your mate!.

“If your transfer limit is less than 2m in a day ..don’t troll me next time, we are not mates.. I come in peace

” she tweeted as she shared a screenshot of her transfer receipt from yesterday, June 15th.

This coming after Titans channeled their snooping skills to dig up photos of Thelma rocking the same pair of ‘White shoe’ on Instagram. They dragged her for not having enough to get designer shoes as their Queen would.

HOT NOW