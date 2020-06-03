Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy born Florence Otedola has expressed how much she loves her younger brother, Fewa Otedola who has a health condition on his birthday.

DJ Cuppy penned a lovely heartfelt birthday message to Fewa as he turned 20 yesterday June 2, 2020.

Fewa Otedola, DJ Cuppy’s kid brother was born with Autism, however, DJ Cuppy stated in her lovely message that there is no shame having such a condition.

According to the socialite, Fewa Otedola is a gift to her from God and she expressed her undiluted love for him on her Social media pages.

See her post below;

Happy Birthday Fewa Otedola! 🎂 My brother turns 20 today… He has AUTISM and there is absolutely no shame in being on the spectrum. He is MY God-given gift! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! 💕 #FamilyFirst

