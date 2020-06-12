Media Personnel, Toke Makinwa in a recent statement has revealed why she is still single.

Toke Makinwa disclosed that she likes the idea of a relationship but she doesn’t see herself being in one.

She further disclosed that she is not ready to sacrifice her space to accommodate anyone in her life.

Toke Makinwa said, “Been single so long that I like the idea of a relationship more than actually being in one, I am selfish with myself, I love my space, I like to move as I want, I love waking up sprawled out on my bed alone, the concept of “sacrificing” all these to “accommodate anyone scares me.

She added, “I know I like to “date” but when I’m actually asked out on a date I think of a million reasons to cancel, the thought of putting in effort turns me off, in my head it’s rosy, in real life…. It is a lot of work and I can’t be bothered, who else can relate?”

“Chatting is cute in the beginning, at some point I get tired and lose interest, can someone date for me, like can I hire an assistant to go on all these dates, share my CV, see if we are fit for each other and close the deal, i just want to fast forward the process.”

“I think I know what the problem is, I have been in a relationship with myself for so long, dating myself and loving on me, I have become selfish, I’ll need to first break up with me but I like me, me works, me comes first, I don’t know how to undate myself. Whelp”

