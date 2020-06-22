The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has adopted Joseph Oluomachi Opara, the 9-year-old boy who became a social media sensation after videos of him sing sonorously went viral.

In a statement found on the Governor’s social media pages, he announced his intention to adopt Joseph as his son and sponsor hs education to the tertiary level at any course of choice and institution he would love to attend.

This is coming after Nigerian politician, Femi Fani Kayode promised to sponsor the boy to his university level with an additional N250,000 in cash.

Read the statement below:

