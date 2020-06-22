The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has adopted Joseph Oluomachi Opara, the 9-year-old boy who became a social media sensation after videos of him sing sonorously went viral.
In a statement found on the Governor’s social media pages, he announced his intention to adopt Joseph as his son and sponsor hs education to the tertiary level at any course of choice and institution he would love to attend.
This is coming after Nigerian politician, Femi Fani Kayode promised to sponsor the boy to his university level with an additional N250,000 in cash.
In celebration of #fathersday , I directed that little 9 year old Master Joseph Oluomachi Opara, the viral Imo State-born singer be contacted as I announce my intentions to adopt him as my own child and to undertake, personally, to sponsor him from primary school level (his current educational level) to Catholic priesthood (his career choice). Master Opara made waves in the internet at the weekend with videos of his unique rendition of some catholic hymns/songs which marked him out as a specially talented kid singer. This attracted instant applause and commendations from the public. I believe in harnessing skills and talents and grooming them to be of better use to mankind and to this end, I directed that the family, through the Imo State commissioner for information, Hon. Declan Emelumba be informed of my intention to adopt their son as my own child and to personally take over the full responsibility of his training until he becomes a Reverend Father, which he said is his life ambition. It is my expectation and prayer that little Oluoma attains his full potentials in God's time. God bless Imo State. #happyfathersday #Imoofsharedprosperity #The3RGovernment
