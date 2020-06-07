Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie has reacted to the rape cases trending in Nigeria in recent times.

Yul Edochie stated that he does not encourage indecent dressing but he added that it is not an excuse for rape.

He advised guys not to force themselves on ladies.

Recall that Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor advised ladies to stop wearing skimpy dresses.

Yul Edochie wrote on twitter ;

“I do not encourage indecent dressing.

But no matter how indecently dressed she is, guy it’s not an invitation for rape.

If you both agreed on pay as you go, you pay, she no wan give you, get ur money back through non-violent means.

Do not touch her.

There’s no excuse for rape.”

