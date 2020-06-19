Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered a probe into rape allegations leveled against the ‘koko master’, DBanj.

The IG’s letter was in response to a petition written to the IG by Mr. Tommy Ojoge-Daniel, a lawyer to Miss Seyitan Babatayo, who accused D’Banj of raping her in 2018.

The letter written by the IG is titled, ‘Re: Petition Against (1) Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (Aka D’Banj) for Rape Indecent Sexual Assault, Attempted Assault on Miss Seyitan Temidayo

The letter read in part, “I forward herewith copy of letter dated June 5, 2020 received from Ojoge, Omileye and Partners on the above underlined subject. I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you treat.

“Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.”

Recall on the 3rd of June, 2020, Seyitan shared details of being raped by D’banj on Twitter.

A few days later, Seyitan followed this with a letter from her lawyers to the Dbanj. In the letter, Seyitan demanded an apology from D’banj.

The singer denied the allegation a week later, tagged it ”lies from the pit of hell” and said he’d be seeking justice by taking legal steps.

On Tuesday, however, some policemen allegedly acting on the instruction of the singer detained Seyitan for over 24 hours and intimidated her, making her delete all chats, social media posts and other vital information from her phone.

The incident elicited a wide range of criticism on social media with D’Banj trending on social media for the last two days

