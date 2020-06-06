Italian Seria A side, Inter Milan are making move to extend Victor Moses’ loan contract.

According to Calcio Mercato, the report disclosed that the Serie A club are eager to keep hold of the former Nigeria international as they are in talks with Chelsea for a possible extension.

The Nerazzurri remain keen on signing the 29-year-old to a permanent deal but want Chelsea to reduce their €12 million asking price.

Recall that Moses moved to San Siro on a six-month contract in January after his stay with Turkish club Fenerbahce was cut short.

He has made seven appearances for Inter across all competitions this season, featuring in all those games on the right side of midfield

He has persistently struggled with thigh injuries over the last few months and missed the club’s 2-0 loss to Juventus due to a thigh problem; their most recent league outing.

In another report, the Serie A is set to return next week after it was suspended due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which has halted world sport for the past few months.

