Recall that earlier this month, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh while preparing for her 35th birthday disclosed that she would be giving out a cumulative sum of N5million to her fans.

The actress made this known to the general public via her verified Instagram page. She said that the giveaway is only for her YouTube followers.

Well, Tonto Dikeh celebrated her birthday today and she has been receiving gifts as well as goodwill messages. However, so far there have not been any report on the N5 Million naira she promised.

