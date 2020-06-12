Highly decorated Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has hinted that he might be expecting another child.

Wizkid, who is a father of three took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to update his fans what he has been doing so far since Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Starboy Music Label owner and BET award winner, he has been making music and babies in these times.

He Tweeted ”Making new Music and Babies”

Tarboy also took a dig at Nigerian pastors last night when he queried if any of them has offered to go heal coronavirus patients at the isolation centres nationwide.

He wrote:

“I never see any naija pastor go isolation heal anybody from covid lol.”

