Pastor Charles Osasuwa, the founder of Rock of Ages Christian Assembly Inc, has said that being a tenant is a sin Christians must avoid. According to the clergyman, being a tenant is a sin as they cannot serve God and have another lord in the form of a landlord.

He said when he sees someone who has a job, the first advice he always dishes out to them is to go and build their house. He said it doesn’t have to be an elaborate home. He said their first home is not the home they’ll live in indefinitely but one that they own to avoid sinning against Gid by having a landlord.

He said: “The tenant is always at the mercy of the landlord. The landlord can call the tenant anytime and he can request to use his apartment anytime. The Christian who is a tenant should work towards freeing himself from the second Lord which is the Landlord.”

The pastor also said churches who operate in rented properties are not left out.

He said: “A church that operates in a rented apartment is having two lords. This should not be.”

Watch the video below.

