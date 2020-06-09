A Nigerian stylist, Esedikame has thanked God for redeeming him from homosexuality. He took to social media to thank God after he successfully overcame homosexuality.

He narrated his long battle but gave all thanks to God for seeing him through.

Sharing a before and after photo, he wrote:

“It wasn’t a small battle but God himself took out what was not his will in my life, took me from the marine place, and gave me a new name.I am so proud to say that I am a Repented Homosexual. Sin is sin it should never be compromised.”

See his post below:

