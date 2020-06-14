A Twitter user and author with the handle known as Praise George @praisegeorge has shared his opinion about people who have pictures of pastors hanging on the wall.

According to Praise George, he stated that nothing good will come out of it because it is an abomination and a sign of paganism.

He further advised people guilty of such act to repent and burn those graven images.

He tweeted:

“If you have pictures of pastors hanging on your wall: Adeboye, David Oyedepo, TB Joshua, Sam Adeyemi, Oyakhilome, etc, and you think something good will happen to you because of them, it is paganism, an abomination. Repent and burn all those graven images.”

See his post below

