JAMB has announced the cut-off marks for admission into tertiary institutions in the country. JAMB has set 160 and above as the cut-off mark for admission into universities across the country for the 2020/2021 academic session.

JAMB made the disclosure in an announcement by its registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede in Abuja on Tuesday, June 16, Vanguard reported. Oloyede also announced that polytechnics cut-off marks are pegged at 120 and above while Colleges of Education’s cut-off mark is 100 and above.

The cut-off marks for admission into tertiary institutions were released after the 2020 policy meeting on admissions to tertiary institutions which was held virtually.

