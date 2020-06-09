Former BBnaija housemate, Victoria Ella Nnabuchi faced heavy backlash from fellow stars Venita Akpofure, Mercy Eke, Kim Oprah, Jackye, and Diane last night on the BBNaija reunion show as she was called different derogatory names by them. She was dubbed as deceitful, bipolar, a potential drug addict and more by her colleagues from the reality TV show and this has since set social media abuzz.

Self-acclaimed highest paid Nigerian sex therapist, Jaruma also took to her social media page to allege that she gave Ella a total sum of 2.1 million naira.

Jaruma, who aided Ella out with N600,000 when she made a cry out over her mother’s health, revealed she gave Ella another N1.5 million after she cried out to her on needing the sum of 700 thousand naira for her house rent.

She then alleged that instead of using it for her rent, Ella lavished the money in 24 hours.

“Put all ur sentiments & emotions aside! Look at it from a LOGICAL perspective! Jaruma’s words carry weight therefore I HAVE TO SAY IT AS IT IS no matter who is involved…! Ella got contributions from house mates, she got another 600k & another 1.5M yet a boutique still called her out for owing 50k..!!! As the helper, u will feel so sad….. what will then happen if u give her capital to build her life? NO INSULTS OR ABUSIVE WORDS PLEASE…!!!!” Jaruma wrote alongside receipts

See screenshots she shared below,

