Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the backlash from Nigerians after a video of him dining with the suspected fraudster, Hushpuppi, was revisited.

The free the sheeple pioneer who is known for calling out and attacking Pastors over receiving tithes and other doctrines was accused of being a hypocrite, for dining with Hushpuppi.

Daddy Freeze has however defended himself by quoting Mark 2:15 where Jesus dined with “sinners”.

He added that Nigerians are funny people and he is glad that he is not accountable to anyone except his master.

He went further to block social media users who were trolling him.

On being a hypocrite, he stated that he uses the scripture to point fingers at Nigerian Pastors while they can’t do same to him.

Watch the video below….

