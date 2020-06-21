Veteran Nollywood actress, Ajoke Silva has celebrated her husband, Oludotun Jacobs, better known as Olu Jacobs on Father’s Day celebration holding today.

The thespian took to her Instagram page a few minutes ago to pen down kind words to her husband of many years for being a super dad to their children.

Father of my children, I celebrate you. Oludotun Jacobs (MFR), you were a wonderful present father when they were kids, you ARE a wealth of wisdom now that they are young men. God bless you and continue to honor you. Happy Father’s Day luv ❤️😘 #FathersDay #Husband #OluJacobs

