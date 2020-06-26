Cynthia Morgan in a message via her Instagram account has fired at Jude Okoye for his “evil ways.”

Recall that some weeks ago the singer and her former record label boss were ready to bury the hatchet. Cynthia, who had said her music career came to a halt after she signed with Jude Okoye’s Northside Entertainment label, cleared the air in an open letter and thanked Jude Okoye.

However, only weeks after thanking him, the singer, who now goes by the name Madrina, appears to be back to blasting him.

The message shared via her Instagram Stories reads: “@judeengees you will suffer for your evil ways.”

