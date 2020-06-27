Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye aka Mr P has tested positive to coronavirus alongside his wife, and daughter.

The singer made this known on Instagram on Saturday afternoon in a video.

Peter revealed that he was isolated for a week after getting tested but his wife, Lola Omotayo, daughter, Aliona Okoye and 2 of his domestic staff also tested positive to the deadly virus.

Mr. P, however noted that they have all tested negative to the virus and none of them deteriorated to the dreaded critical stage of the virus where intensive care would be needed.

Peter Okoye endeared and encouraged his fans to take necessary measures in ensuring personal hygiene, maintaining social distancing and steering clear of public places if need be.

Watch the video below:

