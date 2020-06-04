According to the latest report, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu has disclosed that Mosques should reopen from 19th of June while Churches can resume too on 21st of June.

Sanwo-Olu made this statement in a press briefing at the State House today, TVC reports.

The Governor, however said Crowd at worship centres must not be more than 40% of their capacity. He also stated that children below 15 and the elderly from 65 years and above are not permitted at religious gatherings.

In an earlier report, Osun state government also disclosed that religious centers in the state can open for two weeks.

See also, Osun Govt reopens Churches, Mosques for two weeks

HOT NOW