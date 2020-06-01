The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has called for an immediate investigation into the rape and murder of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN.

Reacting to the death of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old fresh student of Microbiology at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State, Obaseki took to Social media to call for an expedited investigation from the law enforcement agency in the state.

His tweet read: “I have ordered the Nigeria Police Force ( @PoliceNG ) to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).”

READ ALSO: #JusticeForUwa: All I can do is pray for the family of Uwa and work with authorities to bring justice – Pastor Adeboye

The Governor stated that those found guilty will face the law.

“The @PoliceNG has been mandated to identify, arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable in her death. The Violence Against Persons (VAP) Law is in effect in our state.

“Using this law, we would ensure to investigate what exactly transpired and deal decisively with the those found complicit in the dastardly act, whoever they might be,” his tweet added.

HOT NOW