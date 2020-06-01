Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministry in a recent statement has revealed he would give the sum of 1 million naira to anyone that can provide reliable information about the perpetrators of Vera Uwaila’s death.
He made this known via his social media handle as he joins his voice to call for Justice for Uwa, who was raped and murdered in a church.
Apostle Johnson Suleman wrote, “I would give N1million to anyone willing to provide reliable information to the apprehension of those behind the rape/murder of vera uwaila who was murdered in the church..contact +2348119313785..”
— Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) June 1, 2020
