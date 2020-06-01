According to the report, the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed has deployed more investigations aids to the Edo State command in order to help unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omosuwa.

The Nigerian Police Force in a statement via it social media said the Inspector General of Police has deployed additional investigations aids and forensic support to Edo State Police Command to complement and expedite actions in the ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident.

The IGP, while condemning the attack, commiserated with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased as he calls for calm and assures that the Force will surely bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time.

HOT NOW