According to the latest report by the Edo State Police Command, it revealed that it has arrested one of the suspects linked to the rape and murder of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

The news of the arrest was confirmed by the Spokesman of Edo Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, who told newsmen that the suspect was arrested after the fingerprint on the fire extinguisher she was attacked with was examined.

Nwabuzor disclosed that the suspect was arrested after the Area Commander of Ikpoba Hill mobilized his men to take action.

“The item used in the assault, which was a fire extinguisher, was recovered, immediately the operatives who were with some specialists screened the fingerprints which led to our suspect.

“Around the place of the incident, the suspect was arrested,” Nwabuzor said.

This comes after the Inspector general of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu disclosed that investigative aids have been deployed to Edo to help speed up the investigations.

The IGP also assured that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book in the shortest possible time.

