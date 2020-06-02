President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to Twitter to react to rape and murder of Uwaila Omozuwa, the 100-level student of the University of Benin.

Buhari, in his tweet, implored the Nigerian police to ensure the perpetrators of the dastard act are brought to book.

In his words;

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Uwaila Omozuwa. I expect the Nigeria Police Force to speedily and diligently investigate this case and ensure that all the culprits responsible for this barbaric act are brought to justice.“

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, who a few days alongside her husband Ned Nwoko showed off her baby bump has taken to social media to reveal she does not want to give birth to her child in a society filled with police brutality and sexual violence.

Regina made this known on Tuesday as she paid tribute to Tina Ezekwe, the 16-year-old girl shot by a policeman in Lagos and Vera Omozuwa, who was raped and killed in a church in Edo.

