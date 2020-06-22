According to the report, Justin Bieber has debunked allegations against him that he sexually assaulted a woman going by the name of “Danielle” in 2014.

The woman, who tweeted from an anonymous account Saturday night (June 20) that was removed from Twitter shortly after Bieber publicly commented on the situation, claimed the incident took place at a hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014, BillBoard reports.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Bieber wrote on his own Twitter account Sunday night (June 21).

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly,” he continued. “I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location,” said Bieber. “As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.”

Bieber went on to share links to news articles, as well social media photos and screenshots of emails and lodging receipts, from the time period in question.

He said he did not stay at the Four Seasons, the location of the alleged incident, but spent the night of March 9, 2014, at an Airbnb and March 10, 2014, at the Westin.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” Bieber wrote.

See some of Bieber’s tweets below.

