According to the reports, a 34-year-old housewife identified as Hauwa’u Sulaiman, has been delivered of quadruplets at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Hauwa and her the quadruplets which made her children 16, were later transferred to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, according to PUNCH reports.

According to the mother of the babies, the only male among them died, leaving behind three girls now at the pediatrics unit of the ABUTH.

Although Hauwa said she was healthy and strong, medical experts said she needed to be monitored as she was given two pints of blood.

However, an elated husband, Malam Sulaiman, a driver, said his wife had given birth to “triplets twice, twin two times, single babies thrice and one set of quadruplets babies.”

He said, “My elder brother usually assists me with the children’s welfare wherever the need arises.”

HOT NOW