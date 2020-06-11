According to the reports, there was a fracas in the Kaduna State House of Assembly on Thursday as members exchanged blows over the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker, Mr Mukhtar Hazo.

Following Hazo’s impeachment during plenary, the lawmakers elected the member representing Kauru Constituency, Mr Isaac Auta, as the new deputy speaker, Channels TV reports.

His impeachment notice was signed by 24 members of the assembly.

Before he was removed from office, there were speculations of an alleged plot by seven members of the House led by the former deputy speaker to impeach the Speak, Yusuf Zailani.

However, lawmakers in support of the former deputy speaker exchanged blows with other members in the process of trying to remove the mace of House after the impeachment.

In his reaction, the Speaker told Channels Television that the impeached deputy was the architect of his own misfortune.

Zailani accused Hazo of conniving with other lawmakers to remove him as the speaker, claiming that the former deputy speaker also committed other infractions that were against the rule of the House.

Earlier, some policemen and other security operatives stormed the Assembly Complex over the plot to impeach the speaker who was elected into office on February 25.

Some lawmakers who were not happy with his style of leadership were said to have perfected plans to impeach him during plenary.

In order to forestall any breakdown of law and order, all entrances leading in and out of the complex were barricaded by the security operatives.

Watch video below;

ChannelsTV

HOT NOW