Nigerian-British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi has made the Nigeria proud as she will be the design director of American rapper Kanye West’s new Yeezy and Gap collaborative venture.

Ye initially announced the new partnership with Gap early Friday morning, with Ogunlesi later taking to Instagram to share the news.

An excited Ogunlesi wrote, “Design Director of Yeezy Gap.”

Naomi Campbell congratulated her: “Congratulations @mowalola 👏🏾👏🏾♥️♥️🔥🔥”, Naomi wrote.

The 10-year deal will bring affordable Yeezy designs to shops from 2021.

