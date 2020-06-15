According to the latest report, American artiste cum business man, Kanye West is trying to expand his brand into the world of cosmetics and fragrances as he plans to set up his Yeezy cosmetic line just like the women in his family.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Kanye’s company recently filed for a “Yeezy” trademark to cover a plethora of beauty and skincare products, which will include makeup, false eyelashes, facial masks, nail polish, moisturizers, bath gels, body oils, shaving cream, hair care products and perfumes, along with some hygienic products like toothpaste and deodorant and even scented pine cones and aromatherapy pillows.

Should Kanye become successful in the business line, he will be following the steps of his wife Kim Kardashian‘s KKW Beauty line and sister-in-law Kylie Jenner‘s massively popular Kylie Cosmetics, which includes Khloe‘s Koko Kollection.

HOT NOW