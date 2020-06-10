Amirah Dyme, the rumoured girlfriend of Embattled Nigerian big boy and Instagram sensation, Ray Hushpuppi has reacted to the arrest of the alleged fraudster by the FBI and Interpol.

Amirah and Hushpuppi sparked dating rumours about 3months ago before the Coronavirus Pandemic hit the world hard. The beautiful Emirati model who has over 3million followers on Instagram took to her page to call for the release of Hushpuppi who she believes is innocent of all allegations meted at him.

She partly wrote:

If there is anyone in this world that wants him to be free, it is me, As a friend #FreeHushpuppi

Amirah was under the cush for her earlier remarks that coincided with HushPuppi’s arrest that was made in the wee hours of the night in Dubai. See below:

She claimed to she had not heard of Huspuppi’s arrest when she made the post on her Insta story after social media users pounced on her to call her an ingrate.

She wrote:

my mans and my story were posted at a very bad moment but it applied to a whole different topic. I didn’t even know or hear about the circumstances when I posted the story my man posted his BEFORE any news even reported about this. 18 hours ago ❤️ FREE Hushpuppi till it’s backwards.

