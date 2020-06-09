Angry residents of Yantumaki, Katsina state, on Tuesday staged a protest over the increased spate of killings and kidnapping in the state.

The residents set fire on an APC billboard of President Buhari and the state governor Aminu Masari with the inscription ”The faces of fairness and champions of the masses.”

The angry residents also blocked the Kankara-Kastian road with tyres. Hundreds of motorists had to abandon the route to access Katsina town or Gusau in Zamfara State for ‎safety.

The protest comes a day after a health worker, Mansir Yusuf, and his daughter were kidnapped from the community. Last week, the district head of the area, Atiku Maidabino, was killed by unidentified gunmen at his palace. The residents decried the high level of insecurity, saying no day goes by without any reported attack on the community or its neighboring villages.

Last week, Governor Masari announced that his government has pulled out of the peace agreement they reached with bandits who have been killing and destroying properties owned by innocent residents of Katsina state.

Katsina is President Buhari’s home state.