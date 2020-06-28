One of The Kardashians, Khloe celebrated her 36th birthday in a luxurious style and showed off the huge number of gifts she had received to fans

Khloe Kardashian gave fans a window in to her lavish birthday celebrations as she entered the downward stroll towards her forties on Saturday.

Opening up her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Khloe shared an absolute treasure trove of images showing the gifts she had received on her big day.

A new bag from Christian Dior brightened up Khloe’s day as she began unwrapping presents.

The colourful number featured green, blue, pink, purple, tan and brown camouflage, while the leather bag featured gold clips and details.

Khloe took to Instagram Stories to shares snaps of her gifts – including a designer handbag

She captioned a snap of the bag: “Hello lover!!!”

The star found herself touched by illustrations that arrived in the post for her.

An artist had drawn pictures of Khloe with her daughter, True – who she shares with on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – and she seemed thrilled by the results.

Sharing a photo of one of the illustrations, Khloe gushed:

“Wow! I cannot believe this most beautiful and thoughtful birthday gift that @handmadehighlights gifted me for my birthday.”

Check the birthday photos below;

