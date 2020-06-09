Kim Kardashian West has penned down a special message for her “king,” husband Kanye West, on his 43rd birthday.

Kim shared several photos of Kanye to Instagram on Monday, writing in the caption alongside lovely photos featuring the couple, “Happy Birthday to my King.”

On her Instagram Story, the mother of four thanked her husband of six years for staying true to himself.

“Happy birthday babe!” she wrote on one slide, adding in another, “thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are!”

“Life wouldn’t be the same without you!” she added, following up the sweet message with two silly photos of the rapper with their 4-year-old son, Saint.

Kim, 39, and Kanye also share daughters North, who turns 7 this month, and Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 13 months.

Kanye’s birthday is coming days after he donated the sum of $2 million dollars to the families and legal teams fighting for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor,