Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the increase in the numbers of followers she had gathered on the platform.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur now has 900 thousand followers on Instagram and she seems very excited about it.

To appreciate her fans, Kim went ahead to share a photo in which she donned a monochrome trouser and jacket as well as a revealing bra top.

The former BBNaija housemate also shared a selfie and many assumed she either suffered a wardrobe malfunction or she intentionally wore the outfit.

Kim captioned the photo;

“Do not Quit, someone is praying for you and you’ll make it .

•

•

Thank you for 900k following fam“

See her post below:

HOT NOW