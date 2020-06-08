Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has given her fans a sneak peek into her new mansion. The mother of one who has been on a photoshoot production for days as she prepares for her birthday celebrations coming up tomorrow, shared a BTS video from what seems to be her new Kitchen.

Recall TheInfoNG gathered that the mother of one is reportedly set to celebrate her fast-approaching birthday in her new home located in Aso Drive, Abuja.

Tonto Dikeh is sure going to launch the house on her birthday and we can’t wait for the perfect birthday photos to be released.

Watch the video below:

