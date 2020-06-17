Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel has celebrated his late father Kola Anidugbe on his posthumous birthday today.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself and brother Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman holding a frame of their old man in remembrance of him.

He wrote:

Happy birthday to my HERO, MY DAD👨‍👦‍👦 REST ON DADDY!! 🕯 we ❤️ you

Kizz Daniel lost his dad, Kola Anidugbe on May 29, 2015. He had once shared a photo of himself and parents on social media before his demise. Despite the controversy surrounding his absence from his father’s burial, Daniel still pays tribute to him every year.

